MSRDC giving final touches as PM Modi expected to open Samruddhi Mahamarg soon

At Waiphal, 30-35km from Nagpur, a huge pandal has been erected on vacant land to accommodate at least 5,000 people

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is giving final touches to Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open the Expressway soon. Preparations are going on for the commissioning of the expressway between Nagpur-Shirdi, according to a report in a local English daily.

According to the report, last week, MSRDC MD Radheshyam Mopalwar and other officials visited the site to inspect the expressway and issued directions. On Wednesday, the work on landscaping at the starting point and levelling works were going on in full swing. At the toll tax booth near Waiphal, 30-35km from Nagpur, a huge water-proof pandal has been erected on vacant land to accommodate at least 5,000 people.

It is expected the inaugural function will be held here. Report said a helipad has also been constructed near the site. Though there are no roadside trees seen in lieu of the felled ones for road widening, 2 km on either side of the toll booth flower plants are being planted.

At Waiphal, the road was constructed by cutting huge hills. Now work on shotcrete (concrete applied by spraying) of the roadside patches is being expedited to stop landslides. The saplings on the median are being watered, the report stated.

