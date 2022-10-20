Aayakar Bhavan organizes cleanliness drive in Nagpur

Nagpur: As part of Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachata in Government Offices, Income Tax Department’s Nagpur region organized cleanliness drives at Aayakar Bhavan, Nagpur. All the Senior Officers, officers and members of staff participated in this drive.

Notably, all Government offices have launched a special campaign for Swachhata in October, under which they will dispose of pending matters and also review existing rules to lower compliance burden and improve ease of living for citizens.

These activities, along with a focus on cleanliness, are a part of a special campaign on Swachhata in all Government offices from October 2 to October 31.

