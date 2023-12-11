‘Voice of Media’ to undertake fast in Nagpur to press for various demands of journalists

Advertisement

Nagpur: “Voice of Media,” an organisation of journalists in Maharashtra, is undertaking an agitation in the form of fast from December 13 in Nagpur to draw attention of State Government towards various demands of journalists during on the ongoing Winter Session of State Legislature.

The demands include children of journalists should get employment opportunity, Journalist Welfare Corporation should be created, journalists working in radio, TV and digital media should be called working journalists, anti-assault law should be strictly enforced, housing colony should be created for journalists and 100 houses should be constructed in every district, acknowledgment cards should be issued to those journalists who completed 10 years in the field. To draw the attention of the government to various 15 demands, on behalf of “Voice of Media”, a symbolic fast will be held at Yashwant Stadium in the Nagpur during the Winter Session from December 13. Hundreds of journalists from the state will participate in this symbolic fast.

The State Summit of “Voice of Media” was held at Baramati on November 18 and 19 in the presence of a large number of journalists. Journalists who have been doing journalism in various media as a social commitment have been suffering from many problems lately. Therefore, with the goal of getting justice from the government to the problematic journalists, 15 issues facing journalists were discussed and resolutions were passed by voice vote.

To draw the government’s attention to these resolutions, it was decided to go on a symbolic fast during the Nagpur Winter Session which started from December 7. According to this, from December 13 at Yashwant Stadium, State President of Anti-Journalist Attack Committee of Voice of Media Sandeep Mahajan, District President of Voice of Media Wardha, Kishore Karanjekar, many journalists will start a symbolic fast and office-bearers from all the districts of the state will participate every day.

Anand Ambekar, Sunil Kuhikar, Vidarbha President Mangesh Khatik are making preparations for this hunger strike. Keeping this goal in mind for fight journalism and journalists, the office bearers of Voice of Media across the state will go on a symbolic fast for the sake of journalists.

Several times the ‘Voice of Media’ leaders had resorted to hunger strikes for the sake of journalists, which were always successful. All journalists in the state are demanding that the government should take these demands seriously. On this occasion, the picture of journalist unity will be seen in front of the government and society in the winter session.

Sandeep Kale, Founder President of ‘Voice of Media’ and Regional President Anil Mhaske have appealed that everyone should participate in this movement in large numbers.

