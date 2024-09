Anjali Dakhane, Manas Raut shine in RTMNU Inter-Collegiate Karate Tournament-2023-24

Advertisement

Nagpur RTM Nagpur University Karate (Men & Women) Inter-collegiate Tournament 2023-2024 was organized by Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, Sadar, Nagpur, from December 7 to 9 at RTMNU’s Subhedar Hall, Amravati Road, Nagpur by Anees Ahmad, COEof Anjuman Hami-E-Islam, Nagpur and Sayeed Ahmed, Advisor (General Administration), Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Director, Dept. of Physical Education, RTM Nagpur University,

Dr. Sanjay Chowdhary, Senate Member, RTM Nagpur University & Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali, Principal, Anjuman College of Engineering & Technology, Sadar,Nagpur, along with Referee Council Members Shihan Sanjay Ingole, Shihan Surendra Ugale and Shihan Pankaj Khandagale & Shihan Emmanuel Philip, Tournament Managers and Hanshi Dr.Zakir S. Khan, Tournament Head, 30 Referees and 30 Table officials & volunteers worked hard full day.

About 250 Karate players participated in Individual Kata and Team Kata & Individual Kumite and Team Kumite Events. The Tournament KUMITE Gold Medals Boys bagged by Ruben Bijanpalliwar of Dr. Ambedkar College (Nagpur), Manas Raut of G H Raisoni College Of Engineering Nagpur, Youraj Mate of Mohta Science College Nagpur, Mohanish Borkar of Mohta Science College Nagpur, Hritik Mudliar of D.N.C. College, Nagpur, Sandeep Verma of NSSM,Nagpur and Manav Ingale of G H Raisoni College Of Engineering Nagpur. The Tournament KUMITE Gold Medals Girls bagged by Achal Bokade of Dr. L D Balkhande College of Arts & Commerce, Pauni, Janhavi Tichkule of Cummins College Of Engg. For Women Nagpur, Ishika Wade of L.A.D Nagpur, Kanika Sharma of Renuka College Nagpur, Ruchika Jagnande of Anurag College of Pharmacy Wathi Bhandara and Payal Kore of V.R Wardha College Wardha

On December 8, from morning 8:30, KUMITE for Men & Women and Team Kumite for Men & Women event were conducted under Dr.Zakir S. Khan, Teacher in-charge, RTM Nagpur University KARATE (Men & Women) Inter-collegiate Tournament 2023-2024. The Tournament was conducted under World Karate Federation Rules & Regulation 2022.

The tournament was held with the support of Teacher In charge Hanshi Dr. Zakir S. Khan & Referee Council Members Shihan Surendra Ugale and Shihan Sanjay Ingole,Tournament Technical Manager Shihan Pankaj Khandagale, Shihan Emmanuel Philip, large numbers of qualified official judges Hemant Yadav, Sachin Lohakare, Abhijeet Bhende, Pritish Kohale, Vaidehi Shende, Vaisahli Araikar, Jagadish Mankar, Vishal Panchabhai, Devish Katare, Amol Yuwnate, Himanshu Dane, Krunal Borkar, Sachin Borkar, Akshay Pathrabe, Bharat Thakare, Prakalp Gurav, Akash Gahirwar, Pradhnyasurya Ramteke, Akshay Bhingare, Ashish Chafekar.

The program was compared by Dr. Zakir S Khan and vote of thanks proposed by Shihan Sanjay Ingole.

