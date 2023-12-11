GSF Chairman Atul Temurnikar among 5 distinguished recipients of “Global Nagpur Awards”

Advertisement

Nagpur: Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of Global Schools Foundation, was among the distinguished recipients of this year’s Global Nagpur Awards (GNA), a prestigious recognition honoring individuals from Nagpur and Central India who have left an indelible impression on the global stage.

The award was conferred on him by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways last night at the culmination of the Global Nagpur Summit (GNS) 2023, an annual growth conference that took place in Nagpur from December 9th–10th. The event and awards in their 10th edition are organized by the Nagpur First Foundation.

In an interaction with media in Nagpur upon receiving the honour, Mr Temurnikar, said, “Even though I don’t reside here, I am a proud son of Nagpur and cherish my memories of the city. This recognition only strengthens my resolve to give back to the city and the region. The decision to open a Smart Campus in Nagpur was one way of giving back to the community, and I am eager to contribute to the local landscape in any other way possible.”

Global Indian International School’s Nagpur Campus is the newest Smart Campus in the Global Schools network. The campus spans across 6.5 acres and is designed with focus on Academic and non-Academic pursuits of excellence. The campus provides world-class sporting facilities such as a 200-meter running track, a basketball court, a badminton court, a football field and a lawn tennis court, besides an amphitheater, a multipurpose hall, a 500-seat auditorium, a junior and senior library, and a children’s play area.

GIIS’s most coveted programmes, like the Global Student Exchange programme and Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music are already functional in the Nagpur Campus. The Global Student Exchange has been successful for over a decade, connecting GIIS students to their peers in different countries, to help them learn about the history, culture and social structure of other countries. The programme aims to promote awareness of and adoption of diverse, alternate learning methods.

GIIS has been focusing on nurturing students for the 21st century challenges through skilled-based education interspersed with its award-winning 9GEMS holistic learning framework. The framework emphasizes on nine areas of development for students beyond academics, and initiatives like student exchanges and schools of music are part of this idea.

About GLOBAL SCHOOLS

Global Schools Group, an initiative of Global Schools Foundation, stands as a beacon of education excellence, boasting a rich legacy of fostering global-minded individuals since its inception. The group has a strength of 45,000 students studying in its 12 international schools spread across Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. The schools include GIIS, One World International School, Glendale International School, Dwight School Seoul, Harrods International School etc., and the curriculum include Cambridge IGCSE, International Baccalaureate, CBSE, ICSE and others. Students of GSG also excel in academic pursuits, with more than 100 IB toppers and more than 900 IGCSE A* and A scorers. In its more than 20 years of existence, GSG schools have won more than 500 awards for excellence in education.

Global Schools Foundation is a not-for-profit institution with a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future through academic excellence, skills development, personality development and spreading cultural and community values as well as physical and mental well-being. Over the last 22 years, GSF affiliated institutions have won over 500 international excellence awards for its various initiatives, by assessment agencies all over the world including APQO, IOD, Enterprise Singapore, Elets and others.

