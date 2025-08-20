VNIT to Host Two-Day National Conference on ‘Role of Youth in National Security for Development’

Nagpur: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur will host a two-day national conference on the theme “Role of Youth in National Security for Development” in collaboration with Youth4Nation. The event will be inaugurated online by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, on Friday, August 22, at 10:00 AM.

The conference will focus on key areas including internal security, economic security, and cyber security. Eminent experts from across the country will share insights and engage with youth on these critical issues.

VNIT Director and Conference Patron, Prof. Prem Lal Patel, informed that senior defense officials, police officers, and security experts such as Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare (PVSM, AVSM, SM), Lt. Gen. V.K. Chaturvedi (PVSM, AVSM, SM), Lt. Gen. Shokin Chauhan, Commander Virendra Kumar Jetley, Bhaskar Rao (Ex-DGP Karnataka), Dr. Ravinder Singal (Police Commissioner, Nagpur), and Sandeep Patil (IG, Anti-Naxal Operations, Maharashtra) will address the gathering.

The Chief Patron of the event is Mr. Madabhushi Madan Gopal, IAS (Retd.), Chairman, BOG, VNIT. The Advisory Committee includes distinguished personalities like Prof. G.S. Murthy (Chief Mentor, Youth4Nation), Vice Admiral Raman Puri, Ajay Singh (Chairman, Paramarsh Engineers Ltd.), Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay (Former IPS), Dr. Bhimaraya Metri (Director, IIM Nagpur), Dr. Prashant Joshi (Director, AIIMS Nagpur), and Dr. Prashant Bokare (Vice-Chancellor, Gondwana University).

Prof. D.S. Chauhan, economist T.N. Jha, Aeka Chaturvedi Banerjee, and Sarita Kaushik will deliberate on economic security, while experts like Lt. Gen. Ravindra Singh Puwar (PVSM, AVSM, SM), Commodore A. Anand (Retd.), Brijesh Singh (Principal Secretary to CM of Maharashtra), and Dr. Binay Kumar Singh (Director, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation) will address cyber security.

On this occasion, a souvenir will also be released.

Conference Chairperson and Dean (Faculty Welfare), Dr. Gyanprakash Singh, highlighted that the program will be highly beneficial for engineering and technology students, those pursuing public policy, economics, law, aspiring civil servants, entrepreneurs, innovators, NCC/NSS volunteers, and young researchers.

Conference Co-Chairperson and Dean (Student Welfare), Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, along with Organizing Secretaries Dr. G. Hemachandra (Associate Dean, Student Welfare & Sports) and Dr. Vijay Kumar R.P. (Hostel Affairs), are leading various committees to ensure the success of this two-day conference.