IT raids Nagpur Sub-Registrar Offices over multi-crore property deal irregularities

Nagpur: The Income Tax Department (IT) on Tuesday carried out surprise raids at the Sub-Registrar Offices in Sadar and Mhalginagar in Nagpur, scrutinizing documents related to property transactions. The operation, which began in the morning, continued late into the night as officials examined records spanning the past five years.

According to sources, the raids were part of a larger crackdown on suspected manipulation in property registrations and undervaluation of assets in Nagpur district. Earlier investigations at Hingna and Sakkardara Sub-Registrar Offices had already exposed major irregularities in property deals. Officials found that several high-value properties were registered at significantly lower rates, allegedly to evade stamp duty and taxes.

Preliminary findings at Hingna and Sakkardara suggested that transactions worth an estimated Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 crore had been underreported. In one instance, a single property deal exceeding Rs 100 crore was allegedly undervalued. Following these revelations, all 21 Sub-Registrar Offices in Nagpur district came under the scanner of the IT Department.

During Tuesday’s raids, IT officials reportedly questioned the Sub-Registrars and staff members on duty, seizing several crucial documents believed to contain evidence of financial misreporting. While the exact scale of irregularities at Sadar and Mhalginagar offices is yet to be ascertained, officials hinted that more cases of undervaluation could surface once seized documents are examined in detail.

The IT Department’s Intelligence and Criminal Investigation Wing has also issued notices to the concerned Sub-Registrars. Sources said the ongoing investigation could widen further if links to brokers, builders, or influential individuals are established.

Officials believe such practices not only cause huge revenue losses to the government but also distort the property market. The raids mark a significant step in tightening monitoring mechanisms around land and property transactions in Nagpur.