VNIT prof and team developed metal ion adsorbent from Cajanus Cajan husk for water purification applications; Govt grants patent

Nagpur:It’s a matter of great pleasure that the Indian Patent has been granted by Govt. of India to our research team led by Dr.Shriram S. Sonawane, Associate Professor in Chemical Engineering, VNIT NAGPUR on our invention “Development of Metal Ions Adsorbent from Cajanus Cajan(Tur Dal) Husk”.

The said invention was basically dealing with the development of metal ions adsorbent for the value addition to food industry waste. The adsorbent was developed from the industrial waste of Tur Dal (Cajanus Cajan) husk by activation of husk with sulfuric acid followed by carbonization. The invention covered study of every aspect of developed adsorbent from Tur Dal husk, like it’s characterization for various physic-chemical properties and structural morphology using modern analysis instruments and tools with standard methods.

The standardization of the application of developed adsorbent for the removal of heavy metal ions like copper Cu(II) and lead Pb(II) (which is considered most dangerous contaminant responsible for the pollution of water ), heavy metals and other inorganic pollutants such as trace elements, mineral acides, metals, metal compounds, inorganic salts, complexes, sulfates and metals containing organic compounds that can contaminate water can be successfully isolated from water.

Various conditions (different pH of the solution, agitation speed, temperature, adsorbents dose and contact time) was also done in the study to obtained optimum condition of adsorption. In addition, study of thermodynamic aspect of metal removal (copper and lead ions) by developed adsorbent was carried out in the invention. The most important part of the research was modelling of metal removal behaviour of developed adsorbent by adsorbing copper(II) and lead(II) ions from their aqueous solution and was carried out using kinetics (pseudo-first and pseudo second order) and isotherm (Langmuir, Freundlich and Temkin) models for selecting appropriate pre-operating conditions for the full scale batch process. Recycling point of view the desorption study was also conducted in the investigation.

The said invention may prove beneficial in following ways to the society and industries: 1)Developed adsorbent will bring Improvement in the quality of industrial effluent in term of heavy metals (Cu/ Pb) and others impurities such as heavy metals and other inorganic pollutants such as trace elements, mineral acides, metals, metal compounds, inorganic salts, complexes, sulfates and metals containing organic compounds that can contaminate water can be successfully isolated from water for the safe disposal in river, sea etc.

2)The developed adsorbent may be useful in food safety from the health hazards of heavy metals (Cu/ Pb) in food like juices, carbonated beverages and drinking water

3)The present invention will be useful in controlling environment pollution created by the industrial waste of Tur Dal (Cajanus Cajan) husk.

4)The investigation will be useful in value addition to food industry waste (Tur Dal husk)

About Dr Shriram S Sonawane.

This is 6th Patent granted to Dr Sonawne for his invention in various field. At present, 7 students have completed their Ph. D. under his guidance and 2 more

are working under his guidance. He has published more than 150 research papers in various

reputed international journals and conferences. His areas of research are multi-dimensional: Chemical Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Polymers, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Nanotechnology, Nanofluids, Nano separations etc. His organizing capacity is superb, and he has organized many conferences in VNIT. He also Invited to deliver expert talk in many international conferences all over the world and delivered invited talks. Dr. Shriram Sonawane is AICTE expert committee member of AICTE, UPSC Expert, DSR, SERB EXPERT PANEL, MNRE committees, New Delhi. He is Editor of many internationally reputed research journals in the research community.

Dr Shriram S Sonawane and his team members, Dr. Vishal R. Parate, , Dr. M.I. Talib and Dr. Ajit P. Rathod has developed this inventions. The invention is the result of joint venture between Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur. And Dept. of Food Technology, University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT), KaviyitriBahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University (KBCNMU), Jalgaon. The said patent was filled on 11/03/2016 in Mumbai Patent Office and has been granted on 29/01/2021 with Patent No 357196. Dr Shriram S Sonawane express his heartfelt that to Hon’ble Director VNIT Prof Pramod M. Padole for his financial, moral and infrastructural support provided to this patent.