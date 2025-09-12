VNIT Nagpur to Host 23rd Convocation Ceremony on September 15, 2025

Nagpur: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, will host its 23rd Convocation Ceremony on Monday, September 15, 2025. The date coincides with Engineer’s Day, celebrated every year to honor the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

The ceremony will be graced by Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Karandikar, former Director of IIT Kanpur (2018–2023) and ex-Professor at IIT Bombay, will deliver the convocation address.

Other dignitaries present will include Shri Madabhushi Madan Gopal (IAS 1984), Chairman of the Board of Governors; Prof. Premalal Patel, Director, VNIT; and Prof. Vilas Kalamkar, Dean (Academics).

Degrees to be Conferred

At the convocation, 1,227 degrees will be awarded:

70 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

271 Master of Technology (M.Tech.)

1 M.Tech (By Research)

63 Master of Science (M.Sc.)

763 Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.)

59 Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.)

Outstanding students and research scholars will also be honored with gold medals and academic awards.

VNIT Achievements

Over the past year, VNIT Nagpur has achieved several national and international milestones:

Rankings: NIRF 2025 – 44th in Engineering, 6th among NITs, 10th in Architecture, 86th overall. Asia University Rankings 2025 – in the 401–500 range. World University Rankings 2025 – in the 1201–1500 bracket globally.

Innovation & Research: Students won the MECL Hackathon 2024 and GENESIS Medical Hackathon 2024 for solutions in mineral exploration, hospital waste management, and cancer drug delivery. Faculty received a ₹1.64 crore grant from the Department of Telecommunications for advanced 6G network research. Over 20 patents approved in health devices, renewable energy, sustainable construction, and mobility solutions. Publication of the book Hybrid Nanofluids for Application in the Chemical and Petroleum Industry by Prof. Shriram Sonawane (VNIT) and Prof. Hussain A. Mohammed (Australia).

Collaborations & Outreach: 30+ MoUs signed with institutions like Hindalco Industries, IIT Hyderabad, MECL, C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram, IC-IMPACTS Canada, and SRH University (Germany). Establishment of Forensic Geotechnics Laboratory with Coal India sponsorship. Partnership with L&T Construction for a Tunnel Engineering Certification Program . Active participation in Government Achievements & Schemes Expo 2024, winning first prize for excellence in technology and innovation.

Student Success: 771 job offers made during campus placements, with the highest package of ₹64 lakh offered by Oracle India Pvt. Ltd. VNIT’s tennis teams won gold in both men’s and women’s categories at the Inter-NIT Lawn Tennis Tournament 2024 . Ananya Singh won four gold medals in swimming , earning the Best Swimmer title.

Global Presence: Academic delegations and collaborations with institutions in Vietnam, Canada, France, Germany, and the US. Hosting of international experts under GIAN programs and BRICS NU workshops on sustainable infrastructure. Faculty presentations at EuCAP 2025 (Sweden) and AMDP 2024 (Japan) .



Director’s Note

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, VNIT Director Prof. Premalal Patel said, “Our convocation is not just about conferring degrees, but also about celebrating innovation, research, and social impact. VNIT is committed to contributing to India’s vision of becoming a global leader in science, technology, and sustainable development.”