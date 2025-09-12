Nagpur’s Roosh Sindhu to Represent India at Miss International 2025

Nagpur: After winning the coveted title of Miss India International 2025, Nagpur-born Roosh Sindhu received a grand homecoming at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, where she was welcomed with traditional dhol-nagada, flower garlands, and cheers from hundreds of supporters.

Roosh will represent India at the Miss International 2025, the world’s third-largest beauty pageant, to be held in Japan this November. The prestigious title was earlier won by Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri, making Roosh’s journey even more inspiring.

Following her arrival, a press conference was organized at the Nagpur Press Club, where Roosh Sindhu addressed the media alongside Nikhil Anand, Honorary Director of Miss Universe India.

Born and raised in Rajnagar, Nagpur, Roosh is the daughter of architect Parshan Singh. After completing her schooling in Nagpur, she pursued her passion for modeling in Delhi, quickly rising to fame on national and international runways. She is also the author of an inspirational book, Universe Within Peace, focused on self-reflection and emotional healing. With over six years of academic training in psychology and globally recognized certifications in mental health from the UK, Roosh founded the NGO Moralize Mental Health Association. Through this initiative, she has actively promoted mental health awareness by organizing free anxiety assessments, support group sessions, and awareness lectures in schools and colleges. Her efforts earned her recognition from the National Students’ Union of India for her contributions to student mental health.

Roosh began her journey in entertainment at the age of four with a TV commercial, later stepping onto the runway and winning her first beauty contest as a child.

Emotionally addressing the media in Nagpur, she said, “This is the first time I have returned to my hometown after winning the crown, and it is the most emotional and beautiful moment of my life. Representing India on an international stage is a huge responsibility and also a dream come true. This is just the beginning, and I will continue to work hard to make my parents and my country proud.”

She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received from across India and the world, calling her reunion with family after the win “a very special and unforgettable moment.”