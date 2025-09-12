Shots fired outside Disha Patani residence

Shots were fired outside the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Friday. As per a report by News 24 online, gangsters Goldy Brar and Rodit Godara gangsters have claimed responsibility for the firing at Disha Patani’s Bareilly home was due to the disrespect shown to Premanand Maharaj.

Shots fired outside Disha’s residence

As per the report, the firing took place at the actor’s house (villa number 40, Civil Lines Bareilly, U.P.). Meanwhile, Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post.