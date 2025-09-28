VNIT Hosts Telescope Making Workshop for Teachers

Nagpur: The Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur, successfully organized a hands-on Telescope Making Workshop for over 80 science educators from schools across the city. The event was held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, under the initiative of VNIT’s Ashlesha Astronomy Club (AAC), in collaboration with the Lodha Genius Programme, Ashoka University, and technical experts from IUCAA, Pune.

Prof. G. P. Singh, Dean (Faculty Welfare), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he highlighted the importance of practical teaching–learning methods and underlined how astronomy and astrophysics can enrich science education while contributing to society.

The workshop commenced with welcome remarks by Dr. Vishnu Pratap Singh, Professor In-charge of AAC. The core sessions were led by Mr. Tushar Purohit and Mr. Prasad Adekar from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, who guided participants through the process of assembling functional refracting telescopes. Additionally, Mr. Satyam and Ms. Kavya from the Lodha Foundation introduced the Lodha Genius Programme.

During the workshop, approximately 60 telescopes were successfully assembled and distributed to the participating schools. The initiative equipped teachers with valuable, hands-on skills to introduce astronomy-based learning in classrooms, reaffirming VNIT’s commitment to scientific outreach and community engagement.