RSS Holds Early Path Sanchalan in Nagpur Ahead of Centenary Vijayadashami

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday organised its traditional Path Sanchalan (route march) in Nagpur, four days ahead of its annual Vijayadashami celebrations, as part of the organisation’s centenary year.

For the first time, the RSS conducted three simultaneous marches starting at 7:00 pm from Kasturchand Park, Yashwant Stadium, and the Indian Hockey Ground on Amravati Road. The processions converged at Variety Chowk, Sitabuldi, at 8:00 pm, where RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat reviewed the march near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The rallies later returned to their respective starting points.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and State Minister Sudhakar Bawankule, alongside thousands of swayamsevaks (volunteers), dressed in uniform and carrying sticks.

Traditionally held on Vijayadashami, this year the Path Sanchalan was advanced to coincide with the Sangh’s 100th anniversary celebrations on September 30.

The Vijayadashami programme is the RSS’s most significant annual event, during which the Sarsanghchalak delivers his address outlining the organisation’s vision and future roadmap. This year, the gathering carries special importance as the RSS enters its centenary milestone.