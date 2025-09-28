CJI Bhushan Gavai’s Mother Kamaltai Denies Attending RSS Vijayadashami Event

Nagpur/Amravati: Clarifying widespread reports, Kamaltai Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, has firmly denied that she will attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Vijayadashami celebrations in Amravati.

In a strongly worded statement, Kamaltai, who is the founder-chairperson of Dadasaheb Gavai Charitable Trust, said the news of her participation was “completely false” and a “conspiracy” by the RSS.

“I have not accepted any invitation nor given written consent to attend the programme. I will not be present at the Vijayadashami event of the RSS in Amravati. My family is deeply committed to Ambedkarite thought and the Constitution of India. Associating me with such an event is misleading and untrue,” she said.

Kamaltai further added that the Vijayadashami festival may hold cultural significance for many, but for her community, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din—marking Emperor Ashoka’s conversion to Buddhism—carries far greater importance.

She appealed to the public, especially Ambedkarite followers, not to believe in such “false propaganda” and to trust her commitment to constitutional values.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, Kamaltai Gavai said her family stands with the ideals of social justice and the teachings of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.