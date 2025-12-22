VNIT Chairman M. Madan Gopal to hold Additional Charge as Chairperson of IISER Pune

Advertisement

Nagpur/New Delhi: The President of India has assigned Shri M. Madan Gopal, Chairman of VNIT Nagpur, the additional responsibility of Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, with immediate effect.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, the appointment has been made by the President in her capacity as the Visitor of IISER Pune. The additional charge will be held for a period of six months or until the appointment of a regular chairperson, whichever is earlier.

The order further states that all other terms and conditions related to the assignment will be governed by the provisions laid down in the NITSER Act, 2007, and the statutes applicable to IISER Pune. Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Director of IISER Pune, the President’s Secretariat, and senior officials in the Ministry of Education for information and necessary action.

