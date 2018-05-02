VIT Webinar Series

VIT has organized a webinar series , under which we are inviting eminent speakers from society to deliver experts talk on line.

A Webinar of Dr. Vivek Nanoti Principal PIET Nagpur , a renowned academician of City was organized by Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur.

Topic of his delivery was “Setting goals , Post Covid perspective. “

In his delivery very spectacular way he had had explained the present situation and give tips tp students to come out of this phase According to him “Covid 19 has given opportunity to you check your capabilities to fight with crises.

The audience was truly surprised by the magnum opus of literature of his speech as he described each aspect of topic very lucidly and impressively. He asks today’s youth to set your goal first and cope up with present scenario. He explains the over all impact of lock down on academics and allied activities. He also put focus on p-resent job potential in field. He is a renowned orator of our region and frequently deliver his experts talk on various events . At the beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal , introduce and welcome the guest for webinar.

Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT had also shared his firm views about fighting with the present crises. He asks audience to take every thing positively and approach with optimistic thoughts to each problem. This Covid period has taught many thing to us. .



HODs, Staff and students were on line in majority for said webinar.

Vote of thanks were delivered by Prof. Kasim ali Training and Placement officer of college.

Jitesh N. Maheshwari (Chairman, VIT), said, “I was totally astonished with the kind of his delivery and relevance” Dr. Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G.S. Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar also appreciate the work of organizing committee.