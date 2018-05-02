Now, a ‘Criminal Intelligence Unit’ in every police station in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant move to curb flourishing criminal activities, a Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) is being formed in every police station. The ambitious initiative of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay aims to keep an eye on criminals more effective way.

The CIU comprises eight police personnel including two Police Sub-Inspectors who will be working in two shifts. They will monitor criminals and gather information. Following their activities, the CIU will make a detail report about whom they share enmity, whom they may attack and who might attack them. Based on this information, the DB teams will act further to check them effectively.

The move of proactive policing, soon will start showing it’s benefits, senior police officials predict.