Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 23rd, 2020

    Now, a ‘Criminal Intelligence Unit’ in every police station in Nagpur

    Nagpur: In a significant move to curb flourishing criminal activities, a Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) is being formed in every police station. The ambitious initiative of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay aims to keep an eye on criminals more effective way.

    The CIU comprises eight police personnel including two Police Sub-Inspectors who will be working in two shifts. They will monitor criminals and gather information. Following their activities, the CIU will make a detail report about whom they share enmity, whom they may attack and who might attack them. Based on this information, the DB teams will act further to check them effectively.

    The move of proactive policing, soon will start showing it’s benefits, senior police officials predict.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Now, a ‘Criminal Intelligence Unit’ in every police station in Nagpur
    Now, a ‘Criminal Intelligence Unit’ in every police station in Nagpur
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये घरगुती विजेचा वापर वाढला, बिलाचे हप्ते पाडून देणार : ऊर्जामंत्री
    लॉकडाऊनमध्ये घरगुती विजेचा वापर वाढला, बिलाचे हप्ते पाडून देणार : ऊर्जामंत्री
    Acting against Mayor’s move, Cong, AAP, Sena, MNS rally support for NMC Chief
    Acting against Mayor’s move, Cong, AAP, Sena, MNS rally support for NMC Chief
    मनपा आयुक्त मुंढे के समर्थन में सभागृह के बाहर प्रदर्शन
    मनपा आयुक्त मुंढे के समर्थन में सभागृह के बाहर प्रदर्शन
    नागपुर में कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 67.6 फीसदी
    नागपुर में कोरोना का रिकवरी रेट 67.6 फीसदी
    “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.”
    “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.”
    महिला वनरक्षक द्वारे सिल्लारी येथील महिलांना जातीवाचक शिवीगाळ करून जबरण मारहाण
    महिला वनरक्षक द्वारे सिल्लारी येथील महिलांना जातीवाचक शिवीगाळ करून जबरण मारहाण
    कळमेश्वर नगर परिषद पाणी पुरवठ्यासाठी सुधारित प्रस्ताव सादर करा – पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री सुनील केदार
    कळमेश्वर नगर परिषद पाणी पुरवठ्यासाठी सुधारित प्रस्ताव सादर करा – पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री सुनील केदार
    मुंढे,ठाकुर व देशकर ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी के निधि का दुरूपयोग
    मुंढे,ठाकुर व देशकर ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी के निधि का दुरूपयोग
    Nagpur Mayor vs NMC Chief : Joshi alleges ₹20 cr scam against Mundhe
    Nagpur Mayor vs NMC Chief : Joshi alleges ₹20 cr scam against Mundhe
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0