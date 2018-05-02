VIT Webinar Series – RJ Nisha

VIT has organized a webinar series , under which we are inviting eminent speakers from society to deliver live experts talk on current issues.

A Webinar of RJ Nisha FM 92.7 a renowned RJ of Radio world was organized by Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur.

Topic of his delivery was “ Gender Equality and women’s Right . “

In her delivery very spectacular way she had had explained the present situation of womens in society and gave tips to come out of this phase According to her women themselves can change the present picture by their own capabilities and can fight with crises.

The audience was truly surprised by the magnum opus of literature of her speech as she described each aspect of topic very lucidly and impressively. She asks today’s young ladies to set your goal first and cope up with present scenario. She explains the over all impact of lock down on womens life and allied activities.

She also put focus on p-resent job potential in field for ladies. She is a renowned orator of our region and frequently deliver her experts talk on various events . At the beginning Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal , introduce and welcome the guest for webinar. RJ Nisha is recipient of many awards in her career and she is best Lady RJ among all RJs of Maharashtra. She asks ladies to don’t get confined in four wall of home.

Now there is a days of gender equality, so every body accept it act accordingly. She gives important tips to working ladies to avoid trouble at workplace. She says that there is not a single field where lady cant work. She should assume herself strong and competent to face any challenge.

Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT had also shared his firm views about gender equality and womens rights. He asks audience to take every thing positively and approach with optimistic thoughts to each problem of life. He quotes examples of some successful ladies in field. .

HODs, Staff and students were on line in majority for said webinar. Eminent personalities from the field was also present for said webinar.

Session conclude with a cheerful talk . Dr. Uttarwar express his gratitude towards speaker for sparing valuable time and guiding our students.

Jitesh N. Maheshwari (Chairman, VIT), extend his best wishes ” Dr. Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G.S. Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar also appreciate the work of organizing committee.