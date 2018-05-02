Maha notches 248 Covid-19 deaths, MMR region crosses 1 lakh cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a new high of 248 Covid-19 deaths – up from the previous high of 178 recorded on June 15, while the number of cases crossed 1 lakh in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), health officials said.

The state death shot up from the June”s lowest of 62. However, the deaths on Tuesday were only 75 on Tuesday and the rest reconciled figures of the recent past. On June 16, the state had reported 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths.

With this, the state death toll climbed to 6,531 and total cases shot up to 139,010 till date, both being the highest in the country.

Tuesday”s figures work out to roughly one death every 19 minutes and a whopping 134 new cases notched every hour.

After several days, the recovery rate again went up from 49.86 per cent to 50.09 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 4.69 percent.

For most of June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and over 3,0003 new patients.

The Health Department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 62,833 are active cases – and this number is lower vis-a-vis the number of patients cured.

Of the total 248 fatalities declared on Tuesday, Mumbai alone notched 107 deaths — taking the city death toll up to 3,844 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here went up by 824 cases to touch 68,410 now.

Besides Mumbai”s 107 deaths, there were 11 in Pune, 8 in Aurangabad, 4 in Ratnagiri, 2 in Buldhana, one each in Thane, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Dhule, Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal.

On the positive side, a total of 1,925 fully cured patients returned home, taking the number of those discharged to 69,631 so far.

The MMR (Thane Division) remains a problem area with a total of 4,781 Covid-19 deaths, and the number of positive cases crossing the 1 lakh mark to reach 101,496.

Thane – with 26,506 cases and 751 fatalities – has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district is in the third position with 16,907 patients and 624 deaths till now. But Pune Division ranks second (after MMR) with 20,120 patients and 879 deaths.

The next major region of concern is Nashik Division with 432 deaths and 6,417 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 217 fatalities and 4,428 cases, and finally Akola Division with 110 deaths and 2,241 cases.

Kolhapur Division notched 44 deaths and 1,720 patients, Latur Division 33 deaths and 807 cases, and finally Nagpur Division recorded 15 deaths and 1,664 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 605,141 now, while those in institutional quarantine decreased to 26,572.