VIT organizes Van Mahotsav with “Adopt a tree” campaign

Nagpur: The Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT), with full enthusiasm became a part of the global mission of restoration of forests. The college organized a tree plantation campaign on almost every occasion and offered sapling as a token of love to guest whoever visited the college.

Recently, a group of students of VIT come up with an idea of adoption of a tree during their engineering career and later pass the legacy to their juniors to continue this embracement. They formed several groups of students including first to final year for the plantation and taking care of their tree.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Principal VIT said that “Planting a tree is one of the most powerful ways in which you can make a difference for the environment. But we’re not just asking our students to plant a tree; we’re asking them to adopt one. That’s because we need your help not just in planting the sapling, but in nurturing it to life and being responsible for its growth.”

The Chairman of VIT, Jitesh N Maheshwari, said, “We are keen to not just preserve the tree but also to forge amity between people precisely students and trees.”

DrPooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr. G S Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar appreciated the efforts taken by Prof. Kasim Ali Saiyed, Head of NSS Cell.