Anuradha Paudwal to be conferred with ‘Pride of Planet Award 2019’

Nagpur: Renowned singer and philanthropist Anuradha Paudwal will be felicitated with ‘Pride of Planet Award 2019’ at Dr Pachlore Foundation’s 20th Inspiration-Fest organized between July 14 and 20 in city.

Dr Pachlore Foundation will be celebrating its 20th Inspiration-Fest highlighting its two decade journey of Social Impact and Community services. Salus Populi Superma Lex (Welfare of the People is the supreme law) is the belief and motto of Dr. Pachlore Foundation’s Maestro Multiversity, India which is an internationally acclaimed and

celebrated organization exploring its services in the field of social, cultural, rural, educational and medical development.

The Foundation is renowned name in Central India among elite class and mass for its outstanding contribution in social and community

services. The pivotal issues of farmers suicide, women empowerment, child and human rights, Malnutrition, Rural Health and Education is successfully resolved and served by the trust. The foundation was successful in saving lives of more than 5400 farmers and students

suicide cases with its Any Time Madat (ATM) Centres, working at the grassroot level in central and western region.

Every year, Foundation celebrates its Inspiration Fest from July 14 to 20 to spread and share awareness about various issues of concern, making it one of its kind events of Health, Happiness and Harmony. The apex highlight of the event is celebrated with conferring of International Pride of planet Award, which is the prestigious recognition honoured every year to an individual for rendering extraordinary contribution in the vivid field of Scientific, Social, Cultural, Educational, Medical, Legal, Rural, Women Empowerment, Human Rights, International Peace, Literature, Management, Arts and Community Services.

Right from the inception, the award has attracted many intellectuals and achievers of international repute.

The Elite List of past Pride of Planet Award winners include Madame Justyna Krukowska (Poland), Dr. Devisgingh Shekhawat, Bishop Rosario, Bunny Reuben, Dr. Lokendrasingh, Col. Padmanabhan, Prof. C B Nadgouda, Dr. Satish Wate, Talat Aziz , Padmashri Dr. Mohan

Agashe and many other intellectuals have decorated the Hall Of Fame.

This year the PoP- 2019 award will be conferred to the most versatile and dynamic Artist, Singer, Composer, Social Activist and Philanthropist Padmashri Dr Anuradha Paudwal for her exemplary and enriching contribution not only in the field of Art-Culture Conservation but also for her remarkable Community services.

The Melodious Journey: Anuradha Paudwal’s name resonates the most melodious spell of Indian film music from the 70s to the 90s and is a flagship in Indian traditional devotional music all over the world. Born on October 27,1954 Anuradha studied at St Xaviers College and learnt music listening to the Bhagvad Geeta. She got her first break as a playback singer in stalwart S D Burman’s “Abhimaan” and continued singing for music directors Jaidev, OP Nayyar , SD Burman , RD Burman , Bappi Lahiri and Laxmikant Pyarelal.

She scaled the heights of stardom singing in movies like Karma, Hero, Jaani Dushman, Nagina, Tezaab, Batwara and many more. She

also received her first Maharashtra State Government award for a Marathi film and her first Filmfare for Utsav. She sang more than 10000 songs in all Indian languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Marwari, Pahari, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Assamese, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Nepali and Maithili.

In the 90s, Anuradha joined T- Series and changed the face of Indian film music, with music albums made into successful movies like Ashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Saajan, Beta, Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Meera Ka Mohan and other chartbusters. She received her most prestigious awards like Citizens award at the hands of Rajiv Gandhi, Mahila Shiromanee award at the hands of the President, the National Award in 1990 and three consecutive Filmfare and Screen awards for her music.