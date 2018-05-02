Dr Uttarwar bestowed with ‘Excellent Principal Award 2019’

Nagpur: “Hard work is the only key for success. Whatever you planned in life, do it with passion and dedication. Your smart work results in glorious results,” says Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar , a renowned academician of the region, while sharing his success story with media persons. He was interacting with scribes after receiving the prestigious Iconic Faculty Award as a “Excellent Principal of Engg College Award 2019” in Education Leaders Summit 2019 at Parishkar College of Global Excellence, Jaipur, recently .

Radheshyam Ji Gupta, Surendra Pahel, Dr. Indu Bansal, Shilpi Chauhan and several dignitaries from State and Central Government graced the function.

Dr Uttarwar is presently working as Principal of Vidarbha Institute of Technology (VIT) Nagpur. He has received five national and global level awards for his glorious work in the field of academics and research including “Quality Progress Award 2018”, “Best Education Achiever Award 2018”, “Prime Time Global Education Excellence Awards 2018“, “Bharat Vidya Shiromani Award 2017” and “Global Excellence Award 20.7”.

Dr Uttarwar is alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur. He has completed his Doctoral Degree and Masters Degree from VNIT in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. He is having 61 International / National publications to his credit along with two patents. Since past last 22 years he has worked at various positions in various colleges which come under the umbrella of RTM Nagpur University. He is an approved Principal of Savitribai Fule Pune University too.

Prior to becoming an academician, he was an entrepreneur and had run his own SSI unit at Yavatmal.

Teaching is his passion and because of which he shifted to academic field. Since beginning he got platform of GHRCE and with the said platform, he prospered in all wings of academics. He is a motivational speaker of the region and delivers expert lectures at Educational Institutes , corporate houses, Govt and semi Govt organizations on various motivational, Academic and spiritual topics. He learned this skill from world famous Motivational Speaker Shiv Khera.

Dr Uttarwar is invited by TV Channels, FM Radio for talk shows to deliver his experts opinion on various burning topics. His motivational talks are frequently run by Pune Metro Channel and local Channels.

He has delivered experts lectures at reputed college of Savitri bai Fule Pune University. Earlier he was working as a Principal of GHRCEM under SPPU Pune. He is a personality Development trainer and conducts workshops for the same. His passion is to prepare our students to compete with world.

Being recipient of grants from AICTE, Dr Uttarwar has presented his research papers at various destinations abroad. He has received “Best paper award” during International Conference organized by World Congress of Engineering at Imperial College of Engineering London UK.

He is member of various professional bodies and reviver for reputed International Journals. He has done his Masters degree in Business Administration with specialization of HR and Marketing. In addition to it he is an active member of cultural front of Nagpur. He is a singer and frequently takes part and arranges musical concerts in Nagpur.

Dr Uttarwar has future plans for coming days including organizing an International Conference in 2020 and to establish VIT to greater heights. In 2018 VIT has received Prime time global award of “Best Engineering College of Nagpur “ under his able leadership. This year VIT has shortlisted for “Pride of Indian Education Award 2019 and Academic Lion “Outstanding Institute of the Year Award 2019”. This year VIT got affiliation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Techonological University , Lonere the only Technical University of Govt of Maharashtra.