Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 27th, 2020

    VIT Celebrate Republic Day 2020 with full enthusiasm

    Vidarbha Institute of Technology celebrated the Republic Day with zeal. The management staff, faculty members and students saluted the nation and freedom fighters on the occasion.

    The function started with Flag Hosting which was done at the hands of Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar Principal VIT followed by national anthem.

    After Flag Hosting, Dr.Uttarwar addressed the students. He inspired them to develop devotion for the nation. He guided further to inculcate compassion towards others and love and bring the glory to the country. On the occasion patriotic speeches were delivered & songs were sung by student of VIT. The NSS volunteers participate in parade and recreate a micro version of the Republic Day parade at Red Fort.

    Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “Today’s students realize their strengths and abilities and step out in order to contribute to the nation and the world consequently.” Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr.Sanjay.S.Uttarwar had appreciated the efforts taken by the NSS unit of college.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar
    Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar
    Maharashtra News
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम:महिलाओं की टीम की नियुक्ति।
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम:महिलाओं की टीम की नियुक्ति।
    राज्य में होगी ८ हजार पुलिस कर्मियों की भर्ती
    राज्य में होगी ८ हजार पुलिस कर्मियों की भर्ती
    Trending News
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer
    Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer
    Featured News
    नागपुर के हज हाउस पर नहीं फहरा तिरंगा, मुद्दे पर हो रही राजनीति
    नागपुर के हज हाउस पर नहीं फहरा तिरंगा, मुद्दे पर हो रही राजनीति
    Watch : 71st Republic Day Parade
    Watch : 71st Republic Day Parade
    Trending In Nagpur
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    City police chief honors 186 cops with ‘Police Person of The Year- 2019’
    City police chief honors 186 cops with ‘Police Person of The Year- 2019’
    राष्ट्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर अकादमी नागपूर येथे प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा
    राष्ट्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर अकादमी नागपूर येथे प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा
    ५ फेब्रुवारीपासून सिद्धेश्वर सभागृह ते राजकमल चौक रस्ता वाहतुकीसाठी बंद
    ५ फेब्रुवारीपासून सिद्धेश्वर सभागृह ते राजकमल चौक रस्ता वाहतुकीसाठी बंद
    एक हजार मुलींना सॅनिटरी नॅपकिन्सचे वाटप
    एक हजार मुलींना सॅनिटरी नॅपकिन्सचे वाटप
    कर्तृत्ववान महिलांचा सत्कार आणि बक्षीस वितरणाने महिला उद्योजिका मेळाव्याचा शानदार समारोप
    कर्तृत्ववान महिलांचा सत्कार आणि बक्षीस वितरणाने महिला उद्योजिका मेळाव्याचा शानदार समारोप
    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    How long will Indigo play Russian Roulette with its flyers?
    How long will Indigo play Russian Roulette with its flyers?
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145