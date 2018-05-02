Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: The petty argument at flag hoisting programme organized on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day in Pipla village under Hudkeshwar police sparked chaos in the evening, as around 10 members of one Bhoyar family, reportedly assembled in front of complainant’s office, thrashed her employee, pelted stones at her vehicle and also threatened her of dire consequences.

According to police sources, complainant Vaishali Kishor Wankhede (34) had gone to flag hoisting programme in the village where a small argument erupted between couple of men. Following the incident the accused identified as Natthu Parasram Bhoyar (51), Sanjay Parasram Bhoyar (45), Vikky Natthu Bhoyar (27), Abhishek Natthu Bhoyar (25), Tushar Natthu Bhoyar (26), Arun Vinayak Bhoyar, Rohit Arun Bhoyar, Sourabh Sanjay Bhoyar, Swapnil Ramesh Bhoyar, Bandu Chaudhary (35), all residents of Pipla village gheroed Wankhede’s office at around 7 pm. The accused reportedly thrashed her employee, Dyaneshwar Khadse. As soon as Wankhede along with her spouse approached the site, the accused also hurled abuses at her before pelting stones at her vehicle and threatening her of dire consequences.

Based on the complaint lodged by Wankhede, Hudkeshwar police have booked all the accused under Sections 324, 427, 506, 143, 147, 149 of the IPC and started the probe.