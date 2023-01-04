Vishwas Pathak, Independent Director of MSEB Holding Company, interacted with the members

Nagpur: Vishwas Pathak, Independent Director of MSEB Holding Company, Mumbai interacted with the members of the Energy Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association and industrial fraternity recently at VIA, Nagpur and discussed the energy related issues of various sectors.

R B Goenka, Vice President – VIA gave presentation on “Revision in the Vidarbha – Marathwada Energy Incentive scheme” as well as suggestions for Restructuring of Incentive Scheme for Vidarbha, Marathwada, Uttar Maharashtra, D and D+ Areas. He further said after implementation of the incentive scheme the investment, power consumption and revenue of Govt. has increased in Vidarbha & Marathwada areas. We had also discussed the issues, which were responded positively.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis supported Vidarbha and Marathwada by providing incentive scheme in electricity tariff which was applicable upto March 2024 but was withdrawn and replaced by another GR by the past Govt.

Vishwas Pathak assured that he will call a meeting with VIA representative in presence of CMD of MSEDCL at Mumbai to discuss the suggestions submitted by VIA about restructuring of Incentive Scheme for Vidarbha, Marathwada, Uttar Maharashtra, D and D+ Areas in mid of the January 2023.

Shri Devendra Fadnavis’ commitment on the floor of house that the original scheme of incentives shall be restored by withdrawing the existing GR. VIA once again wishes to bring to your kind notice that, as per VIA calculations the present scheme shall consume only about 600 crores till March 2023 and the balance amount may lapse which is not in anybody’s interest. Hence it is necessary to restore the old incentive scheme and implement it from April 2022.

Vishwas Pathak also brought to our knowledge that as suggested by R B Goenka, a separate distribution company for agricultural consumers is being formed which will address the issues in the power sector and shall rationalize the tariff in a positive way.

Earlier, VIA President, Vishal Agrawal welcomed Vishwas Pathak with a floral bouquet and in his welcome address discussed the difficulties faced by industries.

Prominently present were Pravin Tapadia, Prafull Doshi, Past President – VIA, representatives of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Girdhari Mantri, Chairman – VIA CSR Forum, Pankaj Bakshi, Past Jt Secretary – VIA, CA Sameer Bakre, Manoj Maheshwari from Shree Steel Castings, Pradeep Maheshwari, representatives from Naveen Randar, Bhagirath Textile Ltd.; Kapilansh Dhatu, Pee Vee Textiles Ltd., Shree Sidhabali Ispat Ltd., Relief Lab, Green Ash Foundation, Sanskar Agro, etc.

