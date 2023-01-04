108th ISC in Nagpur: Key issues to be discussed at Women’s Science Congress

Nagpur: The Women’s Science Congress which will begin tomorrow, January 5, at Nagpur will cover a host of issues from Medicine to Digital Gender Divide and career advancement to protecting the tribal abode.

The women’s event is being held as part of the 108th Indian Science Congress hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji MaharajNagpur University.

Convenor of the WSC, Dr. Kalpana Pande, informed that the event at Nagpur has evoked nearly 5,000 registrations which is the highest in WSC history. This will be the 10th WSC in the Indian Science Congress. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is the only government department to have a separate event of this kind for women, she said.

The WSC will be inaugurated at 2.00 pm on January 5. The chief guests at the inaugural ceremony will be social activist and celebrity Mrs. Tina Ambani, social activist, Mrs. KanchanGadkari and Padma Shri awardee “Seed Mother” RahibaiPopere. RTMNU Vice Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhari, ISCA General President, Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena, Head of DST’s WISE-KIRAN Division, Dr. Nisha Mendiratta , ISCA General Secretary (Scientific Activity), Dr. Anoop Kumar Jain, and ISCA General Secretary (Membership Affairs) Dr S. Ramakrishna will be prominently present.

The eminent speakers in the technical sessions include Dr. Shubha Phadke one of the country’s pioneers in Medical Genetics. In pre and postnatal dysmorphology, she has delineated 10 new syndroms and has contributed to identification of the causative gene for three of them.

She and women experts in a variety of fields will make presentations on their research during the sessions on January5 and 6. Besides, women personalities from 18 WSC chapters across the country will be present. The valedictory session will be held at 12 noon on January 6.

