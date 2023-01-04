MSEB Employees Strike: Employees’ Union of MSEDC Call Off Hartal After Meeting With Devendra Fadnavis

The employees’ union of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company announced a withdrawal of their strike against the privatisation of the state’s electricity distribution sector following a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Reportedly, the strike was against the Adani electricity company which is seeking power distribution licence for the Bhandup Zone. In the meeting, Devendra Fadnavis assured the unions of power companies that the state government has no intention to privatize these companies.

