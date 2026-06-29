Vishwas Nangare Patil Takes Charge as Nagpur Police Commissioner

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Nagpur: Senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil officially assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, on Monday afternoon, taking over from outgoing Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal.

The charge handover ceremony was held at the Nagpur Police Headquarters in the presence of senior police officials. Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Crime Branch officers and other senior officials welcomed the new Commissioner and extended their best wishes.

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Soon after assuming office, Nangare Patil held his first review meeting with senior officers to discuss the city’s law-and-order situation and key policing priorities.

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Addressing the media after taking charge, the new Police Commissioner said his immediate priority would be to gain a comprehensive understanding of Nagpur’s policing landscape.

“I will first study the city’s conditions, understand the nature of crime and review the existing policing system. Based on this assessment, we will formulate and implement an effective strategy,” he said.

Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, is one of the state’s most significant political and administrative centres. As the political base of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the city holds strategic importance, making the maintenance of law and order a key responsibility for the police administration.

Known for his disciplined policing style and tough action against criminals, Vishwas Nangare Patil has earned a reputation for effective law enforcement during his previous assignments across Maharashtra. His appointment has raised expectations among both the police force and citizens for stronger action against organized crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime and other emerging criminal activities.

With the new Police Commissioner at the helm, attention will now be on the strategies and reforms introduced to strengthen public safety, improve policing, and ensure effective crime prevention across Nagpur.

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