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Nagpur: Senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil arrived in Nagpur on Sunday to assume charge as the city’s new Police Commissioner. He received a warm welcome from senior police officials and personnel at the Police Gymkhana, where officers greeted him with bouquets upon his arrival.

A video of his arrival has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention across the city.

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Vishwas Nangare Patil is scheduled to officially take charge of the Nagpur Police Commissioner’s office on Monday. His appointment comes at a crucial time, with expectations running high that his experience and firm administrative approach will further strengthen law and order in the city.

Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, holds immense political and administrative significance. It is also the political stronghold of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, making the city’s security and policing a priority for the state government.

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Known for his tough policing style and decisive action against criminals, Nangare Patil has built a reputation during his tenure in various key assignments across Maharashtra. His track record in maintaining law and order and tackling organized crime has made him one of the state’s most recognized police officers.

His appointment has raised expectations among citizens and the police force alike, particularly in addressing challenges such as organized crime, the narcotics trade, gang-related activities, cybercrime, and other emerging law-and-order issues.

With the city’s policing now under his leadership, attention will be on the strategies and reforms he introduces to strengthen crime prevention and improve public safety. Residents will be closely watching how the new Police Commissioner approaches policing in one of Maharashtra’s most important cities.

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