No Sulfur Dioxide control measures at Nagpur Thermal Power Plants: Greens

Vishal Muttemwar writes to Energy Minister, urges urgent study on the 'Impact of 'Coal-Based Thermal Power Plants' on air quality in Nagpur

Nagpur: While the recent study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has shed light on the alarming role of coal-based thermal power plants in exacerbating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, only two out of the existing 11 thermal power plants in the region have been equipped with sulfur dioxide control measures.

It may sound ironic, but while Nagpur is in the midst of preparations for a thermal expansion project, the existing power plants in the city are operating without essential sulfur dioxide control measures, as revealed by Greens to Nagpur Today.

Advertisement

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Leena Buddhe, Founder & Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, informed that Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD), a crucial set of technologies designed to remove sulfur dioxide from exhaust flue gases emitted by fossil-fuel power plants, is missing from Nagpur Power Plants.

“Despite a state order issued in 2011 mandating the implementation of FGDs, power plants in Nagpur have been in operation for over a decade without adhering to these necessary measures. Though the tender process has been initiated for FGDs various times, it is yet to meet its end due to several hurdles,” she stated.

Environmentalists Sudhir Paliwal expressed that power plant authorities kept on flouting norms. Thus, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) should take criminal action against them.

“Power plant authorities have been instructed from time to time regarding the FGDs; however, they have been turning a blind eye towards public health. MPCB has issued various letters and warnings in this connection, but I feel it’s time for the MPCB to take criminal action against the power plant authorities,” he said.

Vishal Muttemwar, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), has written to Maharashtra Energy Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking to halt the power plant expansion until an urgent study on the impact of ‘Coal-Based Thermal Power Plants’ on air quality in Nagpur takes place.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, he said, “Given the urgency of the situation, it is imperative to conduct a comprehensive study in Nagpur, akin to the CSE study, to analyze how coal-based thermal power plants are contributing to the deterioration of air quality. Until such a study is conducted and appropriate measures are implemented, I strongly advise halting the ongoing thermal power plant expansion in Nagpur. Any development that compromises public health is bound to have severe consequences!” he expressed.

Devendra fadnavis Letter

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement