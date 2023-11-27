Teenage Nagpur girl’s death remains a mystery

Nagpur: The circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Sanchita Pramod Patil in Nageshwar Nagar in Nagpur remain shrouded in mystery. The girl was found in a water pit under Pardi police station limits and the cops are investigating whether her death was a result of foul play or an accident.

According to police, Sanchita, a resident of Aradhana Nagar, Bidgaon, had gone missing on November 21 and her body was discovered on November 24 morning. A post-mortem was conducted at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, but due to the decomposed state of the body, the exact cause of death is pending.

Advertisement

The police studied Sanchita’s mobile Call Detail Records (CDR) to get crucial insights for clarity in the case. Cops said the call detail records of the mobile showed no suspicious activities. A police official said that the parents and friends have no idea about the sudden death of Sanchita.

An Instagram post of an unidentified youth has also raised questions about the involvement of someone whose intention was to harm the girl.

Initially, Wathoda police had registered a case of kidnapping. The body was traced within the limits of Pardi police station where a case of accidental death was registered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement