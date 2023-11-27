15-foot idol of Lord Vitthal unveiled near Nagpur

Nagpur: A 15-foot idol of Lord Vitthal was inaugurated in a grand programme at Shri Shani Shaktipeeth and Aryabhatta Gurukulam area in Shree Kshetra Chauki, Kanholibara near Nagpur on Sunday.

Crafted from stone by the Art and Craft Foundation of former MP Dr Raghunath Mahapatra in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, the idol took eight months to be meticulously sculpted in sandstone. The ‘Murti’ attracted thousands of devotees who flocked to witness its grand unveiling in the morning.

Shri Kshetra Chauki is referenced in the Skanda Purana. Bhupesh Gadge, founder of Aryabhatta Astronomy Park; Dr Hemant Bal, Director of Indorama; Dr Dilip Peshwe, Professor at VNIT; Puja Gadge; Ramdas Fulzele; Devendra Dayre; Ramesh Mishra; Kishor Paunikar; Kishor Dharashiwkar and others were present at the event.

The auspicious ceremony was presided over by Shaligram Bhuyar, a notable social activist, and Ramabai Wankhade from Warora, a revered spiritual leader. Approximately 20 ‘dindis’ graced the occasion to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal.

The idol was unveiled amidst addresses by Dr Dilip Peshwe and Dr Hemant Bal. Dr Peshwe stressed the scientific concepts in the ‘Dharma’ which offers insights into life. Dr Bal echoed the sentiment and asked for the synergy between science and the concept of ‘Dharma’. He called for the establishment of an auditorium to disseminate knowledge about ‘Nakshatra’ and spiritual books among the masses. The premises also include a sundial, ‘War Yantra’, the largest ‘Shri Yantra’, and ‘Tithi’ and ‘Nakshatra Yantra’ crafted by VNIT.

