Vishal Muttemwar invited for symposium hosted by University of Michigan, USA School of Information

The topic of the symposium is "Social Media and Society in India"

Nagpur: The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA School of Information is hosting the “Social Media and Society in India” Symposium this weekend. They have invited an eclectic line-up of speakers, presentations, and discussions to engage participants and attendees alike.

Vishal Muttemwar, General Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) who heads the Social Media Department of the Congress Party in Maharashtra, has been invited as a guest speaker for this symposium. The topic for his speech will be “Building a social media organisation for a political party.”

Advertisement

This event on social media and society at the University of Michigan, School of Information focuses on India and features a host of scholars and practitioners in person. The event presents speakers who will discuss the impact of social media on various aspects of Indian society from food and exercise to journalism and democratic rights. The event is hybrid, in-person attendees will have a chance to see the speakers at the venue, while those joining online will be provided a link to join.

The symposium includes talks/workshops on political media, caste, religion, children, healthcare, misinfo, policy, and entertainment.

Featuring lawyers, activists, entertainers, journalists, scholars & practitioners including some prominent names are:

• Mr Saurabh Dwivedi, Founding Editor, Lallantop

• Mr Apar Gupta, ED, Internet Freedom Foundation

• Miss Rega Jha, Writer

• Miss Kaneez Surka, Comedian

• Miss Harnidh Kaur, Poet

• Miss Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Senior Editor, The Wire

• Miss Masrat Zahra, Photojournalist

• Miss Karuna Nundy, Supreme Court Lawyer

• RJ Sayema, Radio Jockey

• Abhinandan Sekhri, CEO Newslaundry

• Miss Richa Chadha, Actor, Producer

The invited guests will be engaging and expressing their views on various subjects related to social media. This symposium has been organised by Prof Joyojeet Pal, Associate Professor, University of Michigan and Mr Todd Stuart, Events Manager, UMSI.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement