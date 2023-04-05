Nagpur Police Commissioner issues strict guidelines for nightclubs and bars to ensure safety, tranquillity

Nagpur: The city Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued guidelines for nightlife in Nagpur with a view to curbing incidents and ensuring peace and tranquillity. The guidelines include the strict adherence of bars and permit rooms to an outer time limit of 01:30 A.M. and shutting their establishments by 01:30 A.M. sharp. All music performances must also end by 01:30 A.M. sharp, and no orders for food and liquor may be taken after 01:00 A.M. Customers must vacate the establishment within 30 minutes of closing time. No children below 18 years old are allowed in the designated area of permit rooms where liquor is served. Additionally, persons below the age of 25 years shall not be served liquor.

Violation of this order shall invite criminal culpability u/s 188 /PC along with other relevant sections of law as is relevant on a case by case basis. This order shall remain in force with effect from 00:01 hrs of April 6, 2023 till 24:00 hrs of April 30, 2023 unless withdrawn earlier, by the issuing authority.

Customers are not allowed to dance in the seating area, and professional performers or artists, including DJs, must comply with specific regulations. A written intimation must be given to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, with full details of the performers. If the performers or artists are foreign nationals, prior intimation must be given 15 days in advance with details of the performers, such as passport copies, visa details, date of arrival, date of departure, place of stay, etc.

establishments must assess persons creating ruckus or unruly behavior, and service of liquor to such persons must be stopped immediately.

Customers found willfully indulging in unruly behavior may be declared as “Persona non grata,” and their entry may be banned into such premises. Entry conditions for establishments must be formulated in writing by the respective owners and prominently displayed at the entry.

Smoking is only allowed in a specified designated area, and e-cigarettes are prohibited.

In view of the fact that individual notices cannot be served to all concerned, this order is hereby passed ex-parte. It shall be published for the information of public through press, Nagpur police website and by affixing copies on the notice boards of police stations, offices of divisional ACPs, all Zonal DCPs, all municipal ward offices and all tehsil offices.

Objections if any, in respect of this order may be submitted to the undersigned at email id- cp.nagpur@mahapolice.gov.in. or at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur. The objection shall be duly considered and necessary modification if required shall be made.

The Commissioner of Police hopes that these guidelines will ensure the peaceful and safe enjoyment of nightlife in Nagpur.

