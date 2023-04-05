Two murders within a span of one hour rock Nagpur

Nagpur: Two murders within a span of one hour rocked the Nagpur city police on Wednesday, according to a report in local media. The murders were reported under the jurisdictions of Yashodharanagar and Pachpaoli police stations.

As per the preliminary report, police said that a young man identified as Dheeraj in Vinoba Bhave Nagar in Yashodharanagar was murdered, while another youth identified as Umesh was killed at Rani Durgawati Chowk in Pachpaoli. Police suspect both the murders were fallout of old enmity.

Details are awaited.

