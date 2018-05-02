Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 11th, 2019

Vishal Muttemwar appointed MPCC Secretary

Nagpur: In a major political development, MPCC President Ashok Chavan on Thursday appointed Vishal Muttemwar as Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Muttemwar thanked All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra State In-Charge Mallikarjun Kharge, MPCC Secretary Ashish Dua and MPCC President Ashok Chavan for his appointment.

Earlier, Vishal Muttemwar held the post of General Secretary, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC). Currently he is member (media panellist) of Indian National Congress’ Promotion-Publicity Committee as well as In-Charge of Chandrapur City and District of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress. Now, Muttemwar has been appointed Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Being President of Swayam Social Organisation and Founder of My Career Club, Vishal Muttemwar is active in social service and educational field. With the aim of achieving overall development of youths, he has been organising various events such as guidance workshops for job opportunities, career counselling, personality development, competitive examinations etc in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati and other districts.

Happening Nagpur
Annual General meeting of Nagpur Round Table 83 held
Annual General meeting of Nagpur Round Table 83 held
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
Nagpur Crime News
Young man stoned to death at a farm in Hingna
Young man stoned to death at a farm in Hingna
Headless body recovered from Gandhi Sagar
Headless body recovered from Gandhi Sagar
Maharashtra News
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
Hindi News
जबलपूर से अगवा बालक, नागपुर में मिला
जबलपूर से अगवा बालक, नागपुर में मिला
महा मेट्रो : मिहान डेपो में आटोमेंटिक ट्रेन वॉशिंग प्लांट
महा मेट्रो : मिहान डेपो में आटोमेंटिक ट्रेन वॉशिंग प्लांट
Trending News
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
Featured News
23 पैसे वाला मैच पलटाः पन्टर कंगाल- बुक्की मालामाल
23 पैसे वाला मैच पलटाः पन्टर कंगाल- बुक्की मालामाल
Congress is sinking ship whose captain already deserted it: Ex-MP CM Chouhan
Congress is sinking ship whose captain already deserted it: Ex-MP CM Chouhan
Trending In Nagpur
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
नागपूरच्या प्रतापनगर पोलीस ठाण्यातून महिला आरोपी पळाली
महा मेट्रो : मिहान डेपो में आटोमेंटिक ट्रेन वॉशिंग प्लांट
महा मेट्रो : मिहान डेपो में आटोमेंटिक ट्रेन वॉशिंग प्लांट
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
नागपूर व चंद्रपूर येथील कोळसा व्यावसायिकांवर आयकर धाडी
Youth drowns in Kanhan river, body yet to be recovered
Youth drowns in Kanhan river, body yet to be recovered
हॉस्पिटल की लापरवाही के कारण 11 दिन के बच्चे की मौत, माता पिता ने नहीं की कोई शिकायत दर्ज
हॉस्पिटल की लापरवाही के कारण 11 दिन के बच्चे की मौत, माता पिता ने नहीं की कोई शिकायत दर्ज
वृक्षो का संवर्धन समय की जरूरत
वृक्षो का संवर्धन समय की जरूरत
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
New-born baby dies a painful death in pvt hospital as nurse goes to sleep
Round Table International President Tunda coming to city for COB event
Round Table International President Tunda coming to city for COB event
नागपूर जिल्हा ग्रामीण काँग्रेस कमिटी येथे आढावा बैठक
नागपूर जिल्हा ग्रामीण काँग्रेस कमिटी येथे आढावा बैठक
Vishal Muttemwar appointed MPCC Secretary
Vishal Muttemwar appointed MPCC Secretary
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145