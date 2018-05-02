Vishal Muttemwar appointed MPCC Secretary

Nagpur: In a major political development, MPCC President Ashok Chavan on Thursday appointed Vishal Muttemwar as Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Muttemwar thanked All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra State In-Charge Mallikarjun Kharge, MPCC Secretary Ashish Dua and MPCC President Ashok Chavan for his appointment.

Earlier, Vishal Muttemwar held the post of General Secretary, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC). Currently he is member (media panellist) of Indian National Congress’ Promotion-Publicity Committee as well as In-Charge of Chandrapur City and District of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress. Now, Muttemwar has been appointed Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Being President of Swayam Social Organisation and Founder of My Career Club, Vishal Muttemwar is active in social service and educational field. With the aim of achieving overall development of youths, he has been organising various events such as guidance workshops for job opportunities, career counselling, personality development, competitive examinations etc in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati and other districts.