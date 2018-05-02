Part of bridge in Palghar district washed away in heavy rains, no casualties reported

PALGHAR: A major portion of a bridge across a river was washed away on Thursday following heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, district disaster management cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.

The bridge was located over a small river at Morchundi village in Mokhada taluka, he said.

“A major portion of the bridge got washed away early morning. Vehicular movement was stopped on either side of the bridge to prevent any mishap,” Mokhada police station’s senior inspector Sanjay Ambre said.

Traffic movement from Jawhar taluka to neighbouring Nashik district was suspended, the official said.

In another incident, huge boulders rolled down the Torangana Ghat slope and crashed into the wall of a bridge located on MokhadaTrimbakeshwar route, Ambre said.

This affected vehicular movement from Mokhada taluka to Nashik, he added.