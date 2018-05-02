Virtual Stage Shows Can’t Compete with Live Shows – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Versatile singing Gp Nagpur has arranged “Fir Morbhavan ki Sham …” a live musical concert at Mor Bhavan , Sitabuldi Nagpur . In the lock down period , Versatile singing Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers and cheered them.

It was unique program by Versatile singing Gp for journey of sweet Songs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Director Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and who is known as Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur , was present to witness the show. Other singers who has performed was Tushar Rangari, Yogesh Butke, , Anthony Naidu, Ashok Burde, Dhreej Thaokar, Jaya Dhabekar, Pradeep Gaur, Paresh Rangari, Ranjana Mam, R Dhananjay, Pramod Andhare , Seema Singh.

Tushar Rangari is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers . . Concept and organizer was of Tushar Rangari and Pravin Bhivgade.

Babubhai Patel was Chief guest for event.

Soulful songs like Khilte hai Gul Yaha…, Yakin Karlo…., Tumko Dekha to Khayal aaya…, Kabhi Kabhi Mere dil me….,Mai aaya hun leke sath…, Aisa kabhi Hua Nahi…, Simti si sharmai si…, Pyar ke is khel me…, Tum Muze you…., Deewana hun mai tera…, Sola Bara ski….., Thandi hawa kali ghata…., Ye ajnabi tub hi kahi…., Tumse achcha kaun hai…, Tum jo Chale gaye ho…,Husn hai suhana…, Chalte Chalte……., ….and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives live comments of appreciation to singers during show and cheered them. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program ,Tushar Rangari welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Versatile singing Gp and extend his best wishes to them. He also praise Tushar Rangari for arranging show at Mor Bhavan. This is the live show at Mor bhavan after gap of eleven months. Each music lover was waiting for happening of live show . Now it is started.

Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Versatile singing Gp .

Mr Raju Chopde Director of Harmonic Entertainment says that he will also arrange live programs at Morbhavan. Sanjay Borkar Director of Sejal Entertainment says that , he will arrange program at Scientific Hall. Pramod Andhare says that we all will conduct many such shows.

Viewers gave thanks to Tushar Rangari for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Sanjay Gawai, and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 9.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.