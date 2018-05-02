    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 12th, 2021

    Cops arrest history-sheeter goon, seize sharp-edged weapon

    Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police, on Wednesday evening, nabbed a history-sheeter goon with sharp-edged weapon.

    The goon Sheikh Afsar Sheikh Taju Pahalwan (28), a resident of Pande Vasti, Yashodhara Naar, was allegedly threatening the people in front of Jain Kalar Lawn in Yadav Nagar area.

    On getting the information, the cops immediately rushed to the spot and nabbed the goon who was in possession of a sharp-edged weapon with plastic grip.

    Later, it was found that he had criminal record. The cops booked him under Sections 4, 25 of the Indian Arms Act read with Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

    Mo. 8407908145