LCB bust gambling den in Kanhan, 5 detained

Nagpur: The sleuths of Local Crime Branch (LCB) unearthed a gambling den running under jurisdiction of Kanhan Police Station on Thursday. Cops have nabbed five accused and also confiscated cash ₹11,000 during the raid.

Under the guidance of PI Jittawar, the LCB team comprising ASI Dubey, Constables Kale, Satya, Shailesh, Bhagat, Pranay, Viru and Dasi Sahebrao conducted the raid.

The accused nabbed and seized property have handed over to Kanhan cops. Further investigations are on.