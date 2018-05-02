Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 16th, 2020

    Virtual Nature Trail -Digital Summer Camp at DPS

    DPS MIHAN took a wonderful initiative to keep their children engaged during lockdown. A virtual adventure was planned as a part of Digital Summer Camp.

    Students were introduced to nature by including them in an interesting, reviting and enlightening webinars which were conducted by Mr. PranadPatil, an eminent Naturalist engaged in nature exploration at ‘Singinawa Lodge’ in Kanha, who has experience of wildlife like Ranthambore, Kabini, and Tadoba. He introduced various components of nature to our students.

    In this one week’s program students of different ages were introduced to different topics like butterflies and their life-cycle, special information on Arthropods (Pests), different types of birds, important information on wildlife in Madhya Pradesh.

    DPS MIHAN always believes the importance of integrating nature education as it teaches children many important concepts, like the interrelationships among humans and the habitat. Children and parents were overwhelmed to get a wonderful opportunity to explore nature that transcend language and race.


