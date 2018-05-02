CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that CBSE datesheet for pending Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be announced at 5 pm on Saturday.

Sharing the news on microblogging site Twitter, the minister said, “Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm”.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced that the pending CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams will be conducted between July 1-15. The board had issued a notification regarding the same on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The officials had informed earlier that there will be no board exams for students of Class 10, except for students from northeast Delhi, who missed their exams due to the riots that had broken out in northeast part of the national capital on February 24