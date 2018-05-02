Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today

    New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that CBSE datesheet for pending Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be announced at 5 pm on Saturday.

    Sharing the news on microblogging site Twitter, the minister said, “Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm”.

    Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced that the pending CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams will be conducted between July 1-15. The board had issued a notification regarding the same on its official website cbse.nic.in.

    The officials had informed earlier that there will be no board exams for students of Class 10, except for students from northeast Delhi, who missed their exams due to the riots that had broken out in northeast part of the national capital on February 24


    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    देवेंद्र फडणवीसांनी नागपुरात गरजूंना वाढलं जेवण; कार्यकर्त्यांना शाबासकी
    एमएमआरडीए मैदानातील अलगीकरणाची शरद पवार यांनी केली पाहणी
    गोंदियाः नकली पिस्टल के दम पर असली लूट
    अंततः प्रशासन के साए में शराब बिक्री शुरू
    Nagpur jail Inmate who ran away previously, flees again!
    Video : Group clash at Bajaj Nagar as folks try to kill murder accused
    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today
    Corona : 4 more test positive in Nagpur, cases now at 336
    Lockdown Effect : Thanks to low pollution, Nagpur summers low on scorch this year!
    Fact check: Viral video of leopard in Narendra Nagar found to be of Hyderabad
    CBSE’s Std 10, 12 exams datesheet at 5 pm today
    Nagpur jail Inmate who ran away previously, flees again!
    देवेंद्र फडणवीसांनी नागपुरात गरजूंना वाढलं जेवण; कार्यकर्त्यांना शाबासकी
    एमएमआरडीए मैदानातील अलगीकरणाची शरद पवार यांनी केली पाहणी
    आपात्कालीन परिस्थितीचा सामना करण्यासाठी सज्ज राहा : आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    अंततः प्रशासन के साए में शराब बिक्री शुरू
    आम आदमी पार्टी नागपूर तर्फे तृतीय पंथीयांना किराणा व धांन्याचे वितरण
    Liquor sale nears Rs 1 cr in a day in Nagpur
