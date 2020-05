Nagpur: An inmate from Nagpur Central Jail who was admitted to TB ward of Government Medical Hospital here ran away after dodging the policemen on duty late night on Friday. The accused, identified as Nadar had previously also slipped through the hands of police.

The crime branch had nabbed Nadar from the state of Kerala and had brought him to Nagpur recently.

Imambada police have lodged the case against him. Further probe was on.