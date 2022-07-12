Viral Video: Snakes enjoy swiming in pond near VCA Jamtha

Advertisement

Nagpur: While heavy rains and incessant downpour inundated Second Capital of the State, exposing Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) shabby monsoon preparations, animals on the other hand, are enjoying cloudy weather as Nagpur turns into pool.

In a video captured by some locals from Jamtha area, a snake den was seen enjoying swiming near VCA Stadium. The video is said to be shot on Tuesday — following the incessant rains of Sunday and Monday — the group of reptiles can been seen be fond of cool weather and appreciating rains in the pond created by it.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement