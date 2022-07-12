BJYM demands NMC to lift restrictions on size of Ganesh idols

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has demanded the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to lift restrictions on the size of Ganesh idols for the forthcoming Ganeshotsav.

A delegation of BJYM, led by former Guardian Minister of Nagpur District Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi and demanded to lift the restrictions on idols of deities considering the public sentiments. Bawankule said the idol makers are already hit financially due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. Idol-makers were hopeful that the restrictions would be lifted this year. They had accepted orders for big idols and started working on them about six months back. The decision of the civic body to continue with the restrictions on size of the idols, the idol-makers are set to sustain heavy losses, said Bawankule.

Along with Bawankule, City BJP chief Pravin Datke, former Mayor Sandip Joshi, State BJYM General Secretary Shivani Dani-Wakhre, City President BJYM Parendra Patle, Gajendra Mahalle and senior officials of NMC were present.

In a recent meeting, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B had announced that restrictions on size of idols of deities and immersion of such idols in lakes would continue this year too. Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department of NMC, said, “Immersion of idols in city lakes is banned this year due to ongoing work in the water bodies. NMC will install artificial tanks near lakes where citizens can immerse idols.” Mahalle said, “NMC has been working with Green Vigil Foundation to spread awareness about eco-friendly immersion during festivals for the last many years. This year, the civic body will take more precautions to avoid immersion of idols in lakes.”

