Four from MP, including 2 sisters, booked for cheating Nagpur man on marriage pretext

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have booked four persons, including two sisters, from Madhya Pradesh (MP) for allegedly cheating a Nagpur man on the pretext of marriage.

Identified as Sarita Ganpat Kale (28), Nanda Ganpat Kale (39), Praveen Vasant Raudkar (40), and Sanjay Satpute (35), the accused are the residents of Pandhurna, district Chhindwara, MP. The victim, Roshan Jayant Bibe (32), a resident of Yogi Arvind Nagar, Pande Basti, Yashodhara Nagar, in his complaint alleged that Nanda, Praveen and Sanjay solemnised his marriage with Sarita in December 2014. After some days of marriage, he came to know that Sarita was six months pregnant. When he confronted Sarita about it, she told him that she had an affair with Sanjay Satpute.

After passage of time, Sarita stole gold ornaments weighing 105 grams and silver artefacts weighing 50 grams from Roshan’s house when he and his mother were not at home. Sarita returned to her parents’ house with the ornaments. She then moved the family court in Chhindwara seeking spousal support from him. When the matter was pending before the family court in Chhindwara, Sarita tied the nuptial knot with one Sunil Raut from whom she had a seven-year-old daughter.

Subsequently, Roshan moved the court challenging Sarita’s second marriage without divorcing him. As per the court’s order, police registered a case under Sections 120b, 208, 209, 210, 315, 316, 318, 379, 380, 420, 494, 495, 496, and 497of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons. Further investigations are underway.

