Published On : Tue, Jun 11th, 2019

Viral video of ‘Nagpur murder’ turn out to be Hyderabad’s

Nagpur: A video of a man being brutally stabbed in the middle of a busy road, near the under-construction metro line in Mominpura area by a group of people has being taking rounds on social media platforms as an incident from city itself. However, when Nagpur Today investigated the matter, it has come to fore that the video clip circulating on social sites is not from the Nagpur but Hyderabad itself.

In video, a man can be seen attacked by group of hooligans where some Muslim women trying to intervene into the matter. However, upon a close inspection of the video, we found that the number plates of the vehicles began with ‘AP’, indicating that the video could possibly be from Andhra Pradesh, and not Nagpur. Besides voices in the video can be heard people speaking in Telugu and not in Marathi or Hindi.

It is reported that, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Imtiaz, who was stabbed by his in-laws on the busy streets of Hyderabad following a familial dispute. Imtiaz, was in a relationship with the woman, Fatima, for over several years. The couple eloped and married on 6 June, against the wishes of their families furious over which Fatima’s family members had launched murderous attack on Imtiaz.

