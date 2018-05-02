25 students at Pandav College hostel suffer food poisoning after meals

Nagpur: The rising complaints of unhygienic and stale food being served at many college hostels have once again come to the fare after 25 students residing in the hostel of Pandav College in Bahadura took ill after consuming food served to them and were rushed to hospital.

Medical examinations showed that all suffered from food poisoning after taking meals at the hostel on Sunday. 11 students were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment while 14 others were discharged after treat-ment.

According to doctors, all of them are out of danger. The Central government has sponsored a three-month Nursing training course at Pandav Engineering College under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ‘Skill India’ pro-gramme. The students of Nagpur’s surrounding district are attending the course. They are staying in Pandav College hostel. According to the information received, there are 300 students in this hostel.

On Sunday June 9, some students had taken meal at ll am. Soon after, more than 50 students started vomiting. First aid was given to the students. However, their condition did not improve till evening. Some of the students were shifted to a private dispensary for treatment, while at least 25 students of hostel were taken to GMCH at around 10 pm.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Girish Blittyar said that condition of 14 students suspected of food poisoning is improv-ing and they are out of dan-ger after treatment. They will be discharged on Tuesday or Wednesday.