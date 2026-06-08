Viral video of alleged assault by bus conductor sparks outrage in Nagpur’s Sadar area

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Nagpur: A video purportedly showing an altercation involving a bus conductor, an elderly man and a young woman in the Sadar-Chhaoni area of Nagpur has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage and demands for action against the person concerned.

According to preliminary information, the incident is said to have occurred near Chhaoni Chowk, close to Mangalwari Complex in the Sadar area. The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident, however, have not yet been officially verified.

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The viral footage allegedly shows a bus conductor stepping out of a bus and engaging in a heated argument with an elderly man and a young woman. Social media users and some local residents have claimed that the conductor behaved aggressively and attempted to assault the two individuals during the confrontation.

Following the circulation of the video, residents expressed concern over the alleged behaviour and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. The matter has also generated strong reactions on social media, with many users demanding strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

Although the incident is believed to have occurred on Monday, no official confirmation has been issued by the police so far. Similarly, no statement has been released by the concerned transport service or department regarding the incident.

The video has become a major topic of discussion in the area, with citizens urging authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry and establish the facts. Many have demanded that appropriate legal and departmental action be initiated if any wrongdoing is established during the investigation.

Nagpur Today has not independently verified the claims made in the viral video. The publication is awaiting official responses from the police and the concerned authorities. The report will be updated as and when verified information becomes available.

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