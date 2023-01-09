Viral Video: Mob beats man accused of molestation, hurls abuses, thrashes cops inside Mauda Police Station

Nagpur: Accusing Mauda Cops of shielding molestation accused, a group of men reportedly hurled abuses on cops and also thrashed them, that too, inside police station premises here on January 6, 2023.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Motghare, Rahul Hatwar, Amit Hadge, Dipanshu Fandi, Anshul Kumbhalkar, Naresh Vairagade, Deepak Mankar, Ajay Borikar, Rahul Katkar, Sumit Patre, Akshay Mankar, Shubham Kumbhalkar, Mangesh Wakulkar, Shubham Lanjewar, all residents of Mauda and Nikhilesh Armarkar, a resident of Wathoda.

According to police sources, accusing Raghuvendra Ravindra Upadhayay of molestation, the group of men had approached Mauda Police Station on Friday night. However, the men alleged that cops didn’t help them and instead they were trying to brush the matter under the carpet. Irked over which the accused reportedly started hurling abuses on cops and thrashed Upadhayay along with two police constable.

Following the complaint of the cops, all the accused were booked under Sections 353, 332, 323, 294, 504, 506, 143, 147, 149 of the IPC. Further investigations are on.

